Cooked: Survival by Zip Code is Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Judith Helfand’s searing investigation into the politics of “disaster” – by way of the deadly 1995 Chicago heat wave, in which 739 residents perished (mostly Black and living in the city’s poorest neighborhoods). See Judith live here in Chicago as she presents this remarkable documentary.