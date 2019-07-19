× MVPP: Lake Forest resident helps ‘Fill A Heart

Annie McAveeney, Founder, Fill A Heart for Kids joins The Steve Cochran Show to discuss her incredible organization, Fill A Heart 4 Kids. Lake Forest based Fill a Heart 4 Kids™ (FAH4K) a charity that helps local unaccompanied homeless youth and foster children in the Chicagoland area by equipping them with necessities and experiences such as school supplies, summer break essentials, holiday decor, birthday celebrations and more. For more information visit: www.fillaheart4kids.org