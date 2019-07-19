× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 7-19-19: “Pitchfork Festival this weekend! Robyn, Mavis Staples and a ton of shirtless teenagers rubbing their sweaty shoulders on you. Rock and Roll!”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the heatwave taking over Chicago, four Chicago police officers getting fired for covering up details of the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, Mayor Lori Lightfoot backpedaling on her Chicago casino site details, the Trump administration considering letting no refugees into the country next year, the Pitchfork Music Festival taking place in Union Park, a rollercoaster derailing in Plainfield, the Sox getting ready to take on the Rays in Tampa, the Cubs playing a weekend series against the Padres at Wrigley, Harold Baines and Lee Smith being inducted into the Hall of Fame, Coach Fitz and Lovie Smith making the rounds for Big Ten Media Day, Bears camp starting in a week and HAPPY BIRTHDAY (weekend)to Miles Kaufmann!