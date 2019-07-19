× Kicking back with Kathy and Kelley | 07.19.19 | Pitchfork prep, Bill Welter and his journey, mental health with Marcia Kimpton and more

WGN Radio host Kathy Hart and Psychotherapist Kelley Kitley team up for a night of summer fun as they kick off the evening in the Allstate Skyline Studio preparing for the Annual Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park. The three-day fest begins this Friday, July 19 through July 21.

Pitchfork includes over 30 popular artists like Stereolab and Dreezy, but it’s the Isley Brothers and Nenah Cherry Kathy’s most excited to see. “This music just takes you down memory lane,” Kathy says.

Speaking of memory lane, Kathy and Kelley remember the days before cells phones and their home collections.

Journeyman Distillery Owner/Operator Bill Welter joins the conversation over the phone as he tells his story to becoming the Owner of his business and more.

For more on Journeyman Distillery and Bill’s journey visit journeymandistillery.com/journey.

The multi-talented Marcia Kimpton calls in to talk about the film she not only wrote, directed, produced, and starred in.

According to Marcia, Bardo Blues is based on the true story of her brothers lost battle with mental health. The film has received over 30 awards. Marcia and Kelley discussed the signs of mental health and effective ways to cope.

“There’s so many complications with it… but the conversations must happen,” Marcia says.

Bardo Blues is available on Amazon and at BardoBlues.com.

For more information on Kelley and her services visit kelleykitley.com

Keep the conversation going with Kathy of Twitter! @KathyHartChgo