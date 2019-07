× Jimmy Buffett and Mac McAnally relive amazing stories and perform live on The Steve Cochran Show

A record breaking 10-time CMA Musician of the Year, Mac McAnally swings by the Steve Cochran Show with a very special guest…music legend, Jimmy Buffett. They chat about stories from their start as musicians, their early inspirations and who they see making waves in the Country music scene today. See Mac McAnally live at Chicago’s City Winery on July 21st.