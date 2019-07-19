Everclear “So Much For The Afterglow” vs. 2 Dudes 1 Disc [Special Guest: Ryan Burrow]
On this episode we take on the heart-wrenching and gritty masterpiece “So Much For The Afterglow” by Everclear. And who better to take on this 90s banger than WGN news anchor and award winning journalist, Ryan Burrow.
Each week, “Music Insiders” Michael Heidemann & an officially sanctioned music expert review, dissect and discuss a new album, complete with personal opinions and journeys related to the music. Subscribe today!
Listen To The Full Podcast Right Here:
Host – Michael Heidemann
