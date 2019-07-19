Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas on unclaimed property tax exemptions: ” Most seniors didn’t know that they could get it.”

Cook County (Ill.) Treasurer Maria Pappas, front, addresses a question from a panel during a debate of hopefuls to be the Illinois Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2004, on Illinois Public Radio in Chicago, as former Chicago School Board President and lawyer Gery Chico, left listens. (AP Photo/Stephen J. Carrera)

Senior citizens who pay property taxes could be owed money back. As many as 26,000 people in Cook County are owed as much as $45 million in the form of unclaimed property tax exemptions. Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas joins the Roe Conn Show with Ana Davlantes to tell you how you can claim your property tax exemption if you qualify.

