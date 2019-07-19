× Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas on unclaimed property tax exemptions: ” Most seniors didn’t know that they could get it.”

Senior citizens who pay property taxes could be owed money back. As many as 26,000 people in Cook County are owed as much as $45 million in the form of unclaimed property tax exemptions. Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas joins the Roe Conn Show with Ana Davlantes to tell you how you can claim your property tax exemption if you qualify.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3662246/3662246_2019-07-19-130646.64kmono.mp3

