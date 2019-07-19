× Bill and Mark Carman Full Show 7.19.19

Bill and Mark Carman are back at it again for the second day in a row. Mark got his car towed this morning, but to his defense, it was all his fault. The two also discuss high school reunions, a Seattle Uber driver’s funny riding menu, and more. Plus, Alexander Zalben from Decider.com joins the show with the latest in TV news.

