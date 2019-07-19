Bill and Mark Carman Bonus Hour 7.19.19

Posted 2:30 PM, July 19, 2019

Bill Leff and Mark Carman.

Bill Leff and special guest co-host Mark Carman have another special edition of the bonus hour. We had some trouble getting the show to work online, so we’ve got the full show podcast.  Today, the two discussed why Lincoln Towing is still in business, portable waterslides, top summer candies and toys, and more.

