× Bill and Mark Carman Bonus Hour 7.19.19

Bill Leff and special guest co-host Mark Carman have another special edition of the bonus hour. We had some trouble getting the show to work online, so we’ve got the full show podcast. Today, the two discussed why Lincoln Towing is still in business, portable waterslides, top summer candies and toys, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.