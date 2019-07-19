× Beat the heat! Here’s what to watch on TV this weekend with Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben

Alexander Zalben is the managing editor for Decider.com. He joins the Bill and Wendy show every Friday to talk TV! This week, Bill and guest co-host Mark Carman talk about the new season of “Comedians in Cars” featuring Eddie Murphy, Martin Short, Seth Rogen, Jamie Foxx, Ricky Gervais, Matthew Broderick, Sebastian Maniscalo, Melissa Villasenor, Barry Marder and Bridget Everett; what we can expect from the ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ panels today at San Diego Comic-Con; Ten Danson and Tina Fey’s new comedy with NBC; Eddie Murphy’s possible comedy comeback deal with Netflix; and more.

