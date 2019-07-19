× Bantu Festival 2019 Brings Cultures Together for 5th Year

The Bantu Fest is one of the biggest festivals in Chicago. Each year the attendance consistently grows with festival goers from near and really far out.

“We bring a blend of different cultures and vibes from different countries.” – Bantu Fest Founder, Silvain Songo

Over 30 countries are being showcased with a variety of food, art and entertainment.

This years headliner is R&B Singer Syleena Johnson.

The festival will take place at the Midway Plaisance in Hyde Park, Saturday, July 27th and Sunday, July 28th from 10am-10pm. Click here for more details.

Founder, Silvain Songo talks more about Bantu Fest 2019 :