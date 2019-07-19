Bantu Festival 2019 Brings Cultures Together for 5th Year

Posted 7:55 PM, July 19, 2019, by , Updated at 08:11PM, July 19, 2019

Marsha Lyles and Silvain Songo

The Bantu Fest is one of the biggest festivals in Chicago.  Each year the attendance consistently grows with festival goers from near and really far out.

Silvain Songo

“We bring a blend of different cultures and vibes from different countries.” – Bantu Fest Founder, Silvain Songo

Over 30 countries are being showcased with a variety of food, art and entertainment.

This years headliner is R&B Singer Syleena Johnson.

Bantu Festival 2019

The festival will take place at the Midway Plaisance in Hyde Park, Saturday, July 27th and Sunday, July 28th from 10am-10pm.  Click here for more details.

Founder, Silvain Songo talks more about Bantu Fest 2019 :

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.