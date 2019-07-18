× uh-PARENT-ly | Body image and eating disorders in the “selfie” culture

According to the National Organization of Women, 53 percent of American girls are “unhappy with their bodies” by age 13. That number grows to 78 percent by the time girls reach 17. How can parents help their kids accept and even celebrate what they see in the mirror? uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos talk to licensed clinical social worker Gina Graham about why parents need to quit body shaming themselves and start modeling healthy behavior. Hint: Put on your swimsuit!

