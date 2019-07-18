× Thought Leader Brian Henderson: Bringing Creative Solutions To The Financial Planning Space

Financial planning is a service that many think is only for high-net worth individuals, but Steve Grzanich and Brian Henderson (SVP of Whitnell – Part of Associated Bank) talked about how that’s not always the case. The Associated Bank Thought Leader explained to Steve that there is creativity that can be applied to any situation and there is one thing that every person should have in their financial possession.