× This Leading AI Chicago Startup Turns Raw Data into Meaningful Stories for Business Intelligence

Chicago wasn’t built in a day, as the saying nearly goes, reminding us that everything worth doing takes time, patience and unwavering hard work. Stuart Frankel learned that lesson over nearly a decade of experience. In the nine years since he co-founded Narrative Science — which creates software that translates headache-inducing data into useful information — he’s watched the market slowly catch up to his way of thinking. The company itself has evolved too: after getting their start with software that turned baseball scores into stories for reporters, they’re now best known for report-writing product Quill — at least at the moment.