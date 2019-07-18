× The Opening Bell 7/18/19: Giving CRE Accessibility To Small Businesses

A new Associated Bank Thought Leader is in the rotation with Brian Henderson (SVP of Whitnell – Part of Associated Bank) discussing how his early exposure to the world of finance sent him down the road to working with high net individuals. Steve Grzanich and the Associated Bank Thought Leader covered a lot but most importantly, they talked about how there is one thing high-net worth individuals and everyday people should have in their possession. (At 20:36) Jonathan Wasserstrum (CEO-founder and CEO of SquareFoot) joined the program to discuss the commercial real estate space in Chicago that is experiencing its lowest vacancy since 2016.