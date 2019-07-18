× The Mincing Rascals 07.18.19: Trump Land, Wrigley Field with Mai Tai Guy, Jessie Jackson Sr. and Jr. Plea To Pardon Blagojevich, and Apollo 11

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune and Mark Bazer of “The Interview Show”. The Rascals discuss President Trump Tweets and the impact its having in other areas of the U.S., Mai Tai guy and whether or not he should have given the game winning walk-off ball to the kids next time him at the Cubs game the other day, Jackson Sr. and Jr.’s plea to pardon Rod Blagojevich, Apollo 11 take off and more!

