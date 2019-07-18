× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.18.19: FaceApp Run By Russians, U of I Death Penalty Trial Update, Whiskey, Rev. Jesse Jackson and MORE!

To kick off the show John Williams and Steve Bertrand talk about the conspiracy surrounding the new FaceApp app in regards to it being ran by the Russians who could be using the app to get in-depth information about those using it. Next on the show Reporter Tim Ditman of The News Gezette joins us on the show to give us an update on the death penalty trial involving Brendt Christensen and the 2017 kidnapping and murder of Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang. Then on the show we are joined with Nick Nigley with Whiskey Acres Distilling Co. talking about their new award winning Straight Rye Whiskey. To close out the show John talks about the request Jesse Jackson Sr. and Jr. put out the other day to pardon Rod Blagojevich.