× Space expert Rod Pyle talks 50 years of Apollo and his book “First on the Moon: Apollo 11 Fiftieth Anniversary Experience

Rod Pyle is an award winning filmmaker, writer and journalist on the topic of space.

On this orbit around the Nick Digilio Show, Rod helps commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with his book “First on the Moon”. Rod recounts the dangerous mission and his process of capturing one of the most important accomplishments in human history.

Plus, Rod also reports on the latest news in the present space race and our imminent return to the the moon.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)