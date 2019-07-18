Roe Conn Full Show (7/18/19): Cook Treasurer Pappas trys to save you money, Ryan Dempster tries to make you laugh, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, July 18th, 2019
A show that began on the digital stream because of White Sox baseball: WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley looks at a poorly communicated ‘active shooter’ drill in the Loop that caused serious chaos; Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas explains how residents can collect their piece of the more than $45 million in exemptions due to property owners; Fox32’s Mike Flannery breaks down a public exchange of opinions between Mayor Lori Lightfoot & Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle on the root cause of Chicago’s street violence; the Top Five@5 features some highlights from a ‘Trump 2020’ rally; And Ryan Dempster previews his “Off the Mound” fundraiser to benefit the Special Olympics of Illinois.

