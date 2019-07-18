× Roe Conn Full Show (7/17/19): Gator trapper Frank Robb plays #NewsOrRuse, Richard Roeper reviews a doc about the deadly ’95 heat wave, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, July 17th, 2019:

WGN-TV meteorologist Mike Janssen lays out the extreme heat settling into the Chicagoland area; former chairman of the RNC Michael Steele looks at President Trump’s tactics for stirring up his voting base; Sports medicine expert Sherwin S.W. Ho, MD explains how the right ulnar nerve contusion to the White Sox star Eloy Jimenez relates to bumping your ‘funny bone;’ the gang decides the Chicago River is not ready for swimming; The Top Five@5 features a tribute to life of Chicagoan & Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens; Richard Roeper looks at the new documentary about the deadly Chicago heat wave of 1995, “Cooked: Survival by Zip Code;” And the man show captured the Humboldt Park Lagoon alligator -Frank Robb plays #NewsOrRuse.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3661823/3661823_2019-07-18-014523.64kmono.mp3

