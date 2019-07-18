× Neighborhoods Matter: Off the Record with producer and cultural arts programmer Dayna Calderon in McKinley Park

“Off the Record” is a series of conversations with prominent Chicagoans in their communities. Tonight on Extension 720, Justin is joined by longtime producer and cultural arts programmer Dayna Calderon at Lindy’s Chili in the McKinley Park neighborhood. Dayna talks about the history of McKinley Park, the amount of people that use McKinley Park, the diversity of the people that live in the McKinley Park neighborhood, the impact of jobs leaving the neighborhood, the importance of keeping affordable housing in the area, the incredible amount of transportation available to residents, the development coming into the neighborhood, the political history of McKinley Park, the way the neighborhood is handling crime in the area, the walkability of the neighborhood and if she plans on staying in McKinley Park forever.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.