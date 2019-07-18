× MVPP: Trinity High School welcomes new students with the “Taste of North Avenue”

Sister Judy is our MVPP of the day because of the tireless work she does supporting the high school community of Trinity High School. Incoming Trinity Blazers will meet and become acquainted with future fellow classmates, the neighborhood and a variety of restaurants that surround the school campus. For the 2nd year in a row, Trinity High School will invite their incoming class to the “Taste of North Avenue” happening July 24th.