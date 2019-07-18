MVPP: Trinity High School welcomes new students with the “Taste of North Avenue”

Posted 4:03 PM, July 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:09AM, July 18, 2019

Sister Judy is our MVPP of the day because of the tireless work she does supporting the high school community of Trinity High School.  Incoming Trinity Blazers will meet and become acquainted with future fellow classmates, the neighborhood and a variety of restaurants that surround the school campus. For the 2nd year in a row, Trinity High School will invite their incoming class to the “Taste of North Avenue” happening July 24th. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.