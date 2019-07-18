× VIDEO: Live from Studio 303: Ajani Jones

Tremendous Chicago hip hop artist Ajani Jones joins Justin on Extension 720 to talk about his career, his new record, “Dragonfly,” the goal of the new work, how he’s grown as an artist, when he decided to make a transition from poetry to music, the artists that have inspired him, the challenge of balancing his day job and the dream of making music for a living, the influence that the city of Chicago has on his music, his relationship to “place,” his use of pop culture and what he plans to do next. Ajani also performs a few songs live including, “Quicksilver,” “Dutchmasters” and “Lucid.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.