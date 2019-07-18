× Josie Dunne: Planting her Chicago roots in authentic, danceable tunes

Josie Dunne is a mega-talented singer-songwriter from La Grange, Illinois. She’s blossomed out of the Chicago burbs in a big way, and she’s toured with names like Ben Rector, Julia Michaels, and Andy Grammer. Her music? It speaks for itself.

The first time I heard her, I was an instant fan. There’s just something AUTHENTIC about Josie that is both refreshing and endearing. Her music carries that authenticity… and it’s super dance-able.

I sat down with Josie to chat about her background, songwriting process, and her 7th grade talent show! All of the music in the episode is hers and can be downloaded and streamed across all platforms.

