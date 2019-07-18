× How Bon Bon Vie was able to fill a void for women of color in the graphic T-shirt market

It’s the “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Bon Bon Vie‘s Shari Williams and Printful CEO Davis Siksnans about Shari’s T-shirt company and why her success can be attributed to outsource printing and fulfillment to print-on-demand company Printful. Shari and Davis talk about where the idea for the T-shirt business comes from, how Shari was able to get her work into the hands of celebrities, how she was able to keep up with demand once the business started to take off, when Davis realized that there was a business opportunity in the print on-demand industry, how Printful has changed the apparel industry, the way Printful has streamlined Shari’s business, how Printful can compete with Amazon, the importance of staying ahead of trends and why Shari continues to do business in Chicago.

