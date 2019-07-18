A group of kids uses a fire hydrant to cool down in the heat and humidity of Chicago, July 14, 1995. Temperatures neared 100 degrees for the second straight day and the city water department reported a drop in water pressure in several neighborhoods because of open hydrants. (AP Photo/Charles Bennett)
Hot town, summer in the city! ‘It’s going to feel like 105-115 degrees outside
Paul Konrad and Tim McGill join Justin Kaufmann to take a look at the heat wave that’s coming to the city of Chicago. “It’s going to feel like 105,115 degrees outside” says Paul Konrad. They also share tips as well to stay cool during the extreme weather.