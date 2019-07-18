Highlights: Royals 6 – White Sox 5 – 7/18/19

Posted 7:50 PM, July 18, 2019, by , Updated at 04:40PM, July 18, 2019

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Ross Detwiler, right, stands on the mound with Yoan Moncada as he waits to come out of the game during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals – July 18, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.