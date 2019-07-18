× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #27: Celebrate Your Side Hustle

Tonight on Extension 720: We celebrate the side hustle. Marc Maron joins me in-studio to talk about his new film “Sword of Trust” and the upcoming 3rd season of GLOW. Bon Bon Vie started as Shari Neal Williams side hustle, but the t-shirt company quickly became a full-time gig thanks to celebrities like Thandi Newton and Issa Rae. Dayna Calderon takes me to Lindy’s Chili Bar and Restaurant to talk all things McKinley Park. And finally, Ajani Jones has a new album out. The South-Side hip-hop artist performs live. It’s Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann (and special guest Miles Kaufmann!!!). Get it.

