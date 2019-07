× Dean Richards reviews Disney’s remake of “The Lion King” and “The Farewell”

Bill Leff and special guest co-host Mark Carman sit down with the great Dean Richards. Dean reveals some of this year’s Kennedy Center honorees and he reviews “The Lion King” and “The Farewell”.

