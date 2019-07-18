David Hochberg: The Risks of Cosigning Student Loans

Posted 2:12 PM, July 18, 2019, by , Updated at 02:11PM, July 18, 2019

Bill Leff, David Hochberg, and Mark Carman.

David Hochberg is Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial. He joins Bill Leff and Mark Carman in-studio to talk about the alarming consequences of co-signing your child’s student loans. He also tells listeners how they could win $1,000 from Team Hochberg by shooting the puck at this year’s Chicago Blackhawk convention.

