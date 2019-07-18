× David Hochberg: The Risks of Cosigning Student Loans

David Hochberg is Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial. He joins Bill Leff and Mark Carman in-studio to talk about the alarming consequences of co-signing your child’s student loans. He also tells listeners how they could win $1,000 from Team Hochberg by shooting the puck at this year’s Chicago Blackhawk convention.

