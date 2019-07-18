× Craft Whiskey in the Mail? There’s a Subscription Box For That

Craft whiskey used to be the exclusive domain of snobs. That was the perception, at least. Think of a person who nerds out on craft whiskey and you might fall asleep at the very thought of a lecture on tasting notes and aging processes. But that’s not Dannie Strable, co-founder of RackHouse Whiskey, a subscription box that promises more than just a different drink every month. Instead of getting into the whiskey-tasting weeds, subscribers learn the stories behind the small, often family-operated distilleries provided in each box. Listen to hear Dannie sit down with Scott and talk about everything from his pro baseball career to learning the ropes of the whiskey industry.