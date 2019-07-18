× Comedian and actor Marc Maron: “I’m not sure I got into comedy to entertain people”

The tremendous comedian, podcaster and actor Marc Maron joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss the new movie, “Sword of Trust.” Marc talks about the challenge of making a serious topic funny, what drew him to the script, his previous collaborations with director Lynn Shelton, what he was able to bring to the character he plays in the film, the evolution of his acting career, why he believes that he’s never been funnier, how he has developed his ‘WTF’ podcast, the success of his Netflix show, “GLOW,” the most important thing he looks for when he’s deciding on a project and why no one can begrudge him for his current success.

