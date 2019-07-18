CALGARY, AB - OCTOBER 28:Kirby Dach #77 of the Saskatoon Blades celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Calgary Hitmen during a WHL game at the Scotiabank Saddledome on October 28, 2018 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)
Blackhawks Crazy: 2019 Development Camp
Chris Boden & Scott King are back again for another “Blackhawks Crazy” Podcast from Development Camp after Jeremy Colliton spoke for the first time about his re-shaped roster. Plus, hear from Adam Boqvist as Stan Bowman indicates he’ll begin the season either with the Hawks or Rockford. We have sound from Kirby Dach & MacKenzie Entwistle as well.