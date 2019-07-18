× Blackhawks Crazy: 2019 Development Camp

Chris Boden & Scott King are back again for another “Blackhawks Crazy” Podcast from Development Camp after Jeremy Colliton spoke for the first time about his re-shaped roster. Plus, hear from Adam Boqvist as Stan Bowman indicates he’ll begin the season either with the Hawks or Rockford. We have sound from Kirby Dach & MacKenzie Entwistle as well.

