Blackhawks Crazy: 2019 Development Camp

Posted 12:43 PM, July 18, 2019, by

CALGARY, AB - OCTOBER 28:Kirby Dach #77 of the Saskatoon Blades celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Calgary Hitmen during a WHL game at the Scotiabank Saddledome on October 28, 2018 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)

Chris Boden & Scott King are back again for another “Blackhawks Crazy” Podcast from Development Camp after Jeremy Colliton spoke for the first time about his re-shaped roster. Plus, hear from Adam Boqvist as Stan Bowman indicates he’ll begin the season either with the Hawks or Rockford. We have sound from Kirby Dach & MacKenzie Entwistle as well.

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on iTunes and Google Play!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.