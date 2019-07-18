× Bill and Mark Carman Full Show 7.18.19

Mark Carman joins Bill Leff as a guest co-host on the show today. They talk about the infamous ‘Mai Tai Guy’, who went viral after taking away Kyle Schwarber’s walk-off home run from kids. Also, did you hear Matt Nagy’s version of “Take Me Out To The Ball Game”? He slurred his words a bit while singing the song, but we think he made an “honest” mistake. David Hochberg from Homeside Financial talks about the alarming consequences of co-signing your child’s student loans. And, we get more information about Mark’s upcoming wedding.

