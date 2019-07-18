× Bill and Mark Carman Bonus Hour 7.18.19

Today, we’ve got a special 90 minute plus edition of the bonus hour. Bill Leff and special guest co-host Mark Carman welcome Dean Richards on the show. Dean reveals some of this year’s Kennedy Center honorees and he reviews “The Lion King” and “The Farewell”. They also discuss genetic testing for cancer, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy’s rendition of “Take Me Out To The Ball Game”, and more.

