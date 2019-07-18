× Alligator trapper Frank Robb plays #NewsOrRuse

Alligator expert Frank Robb aka the guy who nabbed the reptile in the Humboldt Park Lagoon known as ‘Chance The Snapper’ joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to play ‘News or Ruse’. Also Robb is here to promote Chicago Animal Care & Control’s free adoption event.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3661822/3661822_2019-07-18-002222.64kmono.mp3

