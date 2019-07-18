Alligator trapper Frank Robb plays #NewsOrRuse

Posted 7:42 AM, July 18, 2019, by , Updated at 07:57PM, July 17, 2019

Roe Conn & Alligator expert Frank Robb

Alligator expert Frank Robb aka the guy who nabbed the reptile in the Humboldt Park Lagoon known as ‘Chance The Snapper’ joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to play ‘News or Ruse’. Also Robb is here to promote Chicago Animal Care & Control’s free adoption event.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.