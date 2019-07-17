× You’ll Never Guess What Lou Malnati’s Grandson Is up to (Hint: It’s NOT Pizza, But Starts With a ‘P’)

Will Malnati is, indeed, from that Malnati family. His great-grandfather Adolpho ‘Rudy’ Malnati, Sr. was a deep dish pioneer at Pizzeria Uno, and his grandfather Lou opened his eponymous restaurant in 1971 — the first in a chain now widely considered to serve the best deep dish pizza in Chicago (and therefore everywhere.) after spending a decade in the family industry, Will’s path ultimately lead him to the less glamorous but equally challenging world of podcasting. In 2019, Will started At Will Media, creating podcasts and other audio products for companies who want to get in on the latest ways to connect with customers, with the help and guidance of an expert.