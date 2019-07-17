× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/17/19: Better CD Rates & Living In A 3-Bedroom…Church?

According to Terry Savage, “this is not the time to be over extended in the stock market.” Steve Bertrand likes that Wall Street is feeling good right now, but bad times always come back around. The two also touched on Terry’s latest column discussing the better interest rates that are waiting for consumers, while Dennis Rodkin checked in with Steve to talk about how more and more old churches that are being renovated into homes on the Northwest side of the city.