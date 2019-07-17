× Want To Swim In The Chicago River?

The Chicago River Swim event spear-holder, Doug McConnell, gave John a call to talk about how everyone should jump in and get involved to get this event going. The Chicago River is a unique and majestic feature that is tightly linked to Chicago’s identity. With the overall improvement of the Chicago River, we bring the world’s fastest growing sport – open water swimming – to the stadium of bridges and walkways that have been built to witness this event. There is a charity component to this event, benefiting ALS Research (Lou Gehrig’s Disease.) A Long Swim is an open water swimming venue that uses peer to peer fundraising to support Chicago’s world class ALS research at Northwestern, the University of Chicago, and the University of Illinois at Chicago. The starting point of this annual swim would begin at Ping Tom Memorial Park and end at The Clark Street Bridge. The distance is 2.4 miles. Would you swim in the Chicago River?