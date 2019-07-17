TV Talk with Dan Fienberg | Breaking Down the 2019 Emmy Nominations

Posted 6:41 AM, July 17, 2019, by , Updated at 11:59PM, July 16, 2019

Emmy statuettes appear on stage prior to the start of the 71st Primetime Emmy Nominations Announcements at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Dan Fienberg of the The Hollywood Reporter makes a special appearance on the Nick Digilio Show to discuss the fresh nominations for the 2019 Emmy Awards. He gives his thoughts on front-runners, dark horses and surprising snubs for TV’s biggest night.

You can read all of Dan's thoughts over at The Fien Print and follow him on Twitter for all your TV news.

