TV Talk with Dan Fienberg | Breaking Down the 2019 Emmy Nominations

Dan Fienberg of the The Hollywood Reporter makes a special appearance on the Nick Digilio Show to discuss the fresh nominations for the 2019 Emmy Awards. He gives his thoughts on front-runners, dark horses and surprising snubs for TV’s biggest night.

