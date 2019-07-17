× This Marketplace Offers Custom-Made Women’s Clothing To Help You Find the Perfect Fit

Balodana CEO Dana Todd joined Scott Kitun in the WGN Studio to discuss her entrepreneurial journey and how it led her to lead a fashion startup. Dismayed with the availability of fashionable options for women who don’t fall into the very young or very thin categories, Dana saw an opportunity to offer custom-made clothing for a variety of body types. That’s how Balodana, an online marketplace for women’s clothing, was born. It sells made-to-measure wares from designers around the world at prices comparable to traditional retail.