This Marketplace Offers Custom-Made Women’s Clothing To Help You Find the Perfect Fit

Posted 7:15 AM, July 17, 2019, by , Updated at 07:03AM, July 17, 2019

Balodana CEO Dana Todd joined Scott Kitun in the WGN Studio to discuss her entrepreneurial journey and how it led her to lead a fashion startup. Dismayed with the availability of fashionable options for women who don’t fall into the very young or very thin categories, Dana saw an opportunity to offer custom-made clothing for a variety of body types. That’s how Balodana, an online marketplace for women’s clothing, was born. It sells made-to-measure wares from designers around the world at prices comparable to traditional retail.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.