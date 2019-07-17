× The Top Five@5 (07/17/19): ‘The Squad’ calls out President Trump on racially charged tweets, Trump doubles down on explosive tweets, Frank Robb is a celebrity after catching ‘Chance The Snapper’, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, July 17th, 2019:

Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley sat down with Gayle King for a joint interview and expressed anger at President Trump’s divisive tweets. President Trump on his way to a rally in North Carolina, says he does not regret comments he made against four democratic congresswomen of color. Alligator expert Frank Robb is Chicago’s newest celebrity after catching the Humboldt Park reptile known as ‘Chance The Snapper’, and retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens has died at the age of 99.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3661811/3661811_2019-07-18-003311.64kmono.mp3

