The Opening Bell 7/17/19: Chicago Rentals Are Crushing The Competition

The real estate market in the city has been slow to bounce back since the recession, which has allowed the rental market to flourish. Ben Creamer (Managing Broker of Downtown Apartment Company) explained to. Steve Grzanich how the lifestyle changes of Chicagoans and suburbanites are forcing apartment providers to adapt. Eric Hagerman (Home Editor at Consumer Reports) then joined the program to break down the list of the most reliable home appliances for consumers – from dishwashers to stove tops, Eric and Steve know which brands to count on.