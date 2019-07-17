× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.17.19: Chicago Is Heating Up, Four Republicans Vote To Condemn Trump’s Tweets, FaceApp, Mai Tai Guy, & Taking A Swim In The Chicago River

John kicks off the show by getting a weather update from WGN-TV’s very own Mike Janssen giving us the scoop about what we should expect this weekend when it comes to Chicago’s intense heating rolling in. John then updates listeners on the Republican Representatives standing about whether or not they think President Trump’s tweets should be condemned or not. Only four of the 197 Republican Representatives voted alongside the Democratic party leaning for him to be condemned. Next on the show Bertrand and John talk about how and why this new app called FaceApp is a hit sensation. Should Mai Tai Guy have given the walk-off game winner for the Cubs last night to the two little boys standing next to him? The Chicago River Swim event spear-holder, Doug McConnell, gave John a call to talk about how everyone should jump in and get involved to get this event going. The Chicago River is a unique and majestic feature that is tightly linked to Chicago’s identity. With the overall improvement of the Chicago River, we bring the world’s fastest growing sport – open water swimming – to the stadium of bridges and walkways that have been built to witness this event. There is a charity component to this event, benefiting ALS Research (Lou Gehrig’s Disease.) A Long Swim is an open water swimming venue that uses peer to peer fundraising to support Chicago’s world class ALS research at Northwestern, the University of Chicago, and the University of Illinois at Chicago. The starting point of this annual swim would begin at Ping Tom Memorial Park and end at The Clark Street Bridge. The distance is 2.4 miles. Would you swim in the Chicago River?