× The Chicago Way, Ep. 200: Tales of chasing the R. Kelly story, how the Jeffrey Epstein case could lead to revolutions, and more…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 200: John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined the Chicago Tribune’s Jason Meisner to talk about how while he was on vacation, he got the scoop on R. Kelly’s federal case. The co-host of ‘Sound Opinions’ and author of “Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly,” Jim DeRogatis dive deep on the long road and hard reporting that lead up to federal charges against R. Kelly. And the associate editor of Catholic Herald Michael Warren Davis joins the conversation to discuss how the culture of corruption that allowed the likes of Jeffrey Epstein & R. Kelly to commit their alleged crimes and how the resulting public disenfranchisement in official institutions is pushing our democratic republic closer to the brink of revolution. Plus, Kasso wonders if Mike Madgian is nervous about the ever-growing number of legal problems for his associates.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3661669/3661669_2019-07-17-165309.64kmono.mp3

Follow @John_Kass Follow @jmetr22b Follow @JimDeRogatis Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here