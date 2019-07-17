Listen: Bill and Jim Bonus Hour

The Chicago Way, Ep. 200: Tales of chasing the R. Kelly story, how the Jeffrey Epstein case could lead to revolutions, and more…

Posted 11:28 AM, July 17, 2019, by , Updated at 11:26AM, July 17, 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 26: R&B singer R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Courts Building following a hearing on June 26, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Prosecutors turned over to Kelly's defense team a DVD that alleges to show Kelly having sex with an underage girl in the 1990s. Kelly has been charged with multiple sex crimes involving four women, three of whom were underage at the time of the alleged encounters. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 200: John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined the Chicago Tribune’s Jason Meisner to talk about how while he was on vacation, he got the scoop on R. Kelly’s federal case. The co-host of ‘Sound Opinions’ and author of “Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly,” Jim DeRogatis dive deep on the long road and hard reporting that lead up to federal charges against R. Kelly.  And the associate editor of Catholic Herald Michael Warren Davis joins the conversation to discuss how the culture of corruption that allowed the likes of Jeffrey Epstein & R. Kelly to commit their alleged crimes and how the resulting public disenfranchisement in official institutions is pushing our democratic republic closer to the brink of revolution. Plus, Kasso wonders if Mike Madgian is nervous about the ever-growing number of legal problems for his associates.

