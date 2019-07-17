× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.17.19: Houston we have a hot one

Today on the Steve Cochran show…It’s a hot one out there! We start the show with our top 6 and close the chapter on the Humbolt Park gator who was recently caught. Then, with the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 we bring on Captain James Lovell to share some incredible stories from that fateful day. And finally, we welcome back former Chicago Cub Ryan Dempster to talk about a great new show he’s putting on to support Special Olympics Illinois.