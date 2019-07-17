Richard Roeper reviews the documentary ‘Cooked: Survival by Zip Code’ that examines Chicago’s deadly heatwave in 1995 that killed 739.

Posted 7:44 PM, July 17, 2019, by , Updated at 07:39PM, July 17, 2019

'Cooked: Survival By Zipcode' revisits the Chicago heatwave of 1995. (photo courtesy of Kartemquin Films)

Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times film critic, and regular contributor to The Roe Conn Show joins us to review ‘Cooked: Survival by Zip Code’ a new documentary that examines the July 1995 Chicago heatwave, which killed 739 people.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.