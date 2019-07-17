Richard Roeper reviews the documentary ‘Cooked: Survival by Zip Code’ that examines Chicago’s deadly heatwave in 1995 that killed 739.
Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times film critic, and regular contributor to The Roe Conn Show joins us to review ‘Cooked: Survival by Zip Code’ a new documentary that examines the July 1995 Chicago heatwave, which killed 739 people.
