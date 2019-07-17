× Pete McMurray Full Show 07.16.19

On this episode with Pete McMurray:

Fox News Anchor, Bret Baier, talks about what he saw on Martha’s Vineyard, and also how the world didn’t morn JFK Jr. they mourned Camelot…

Plus, Bret Baier and Jeremy Roenick talk about who won the karaoke contest and Pete takes credit for bringing them together….

Author, Steven Gillon, talks about John F. Kennedy Jr: America’s Reluctant Prince, how his marriage to Carolyn was crumbling, the George Magazine was going under and how his best friend was dying of cancer…

And Ian Robertson, tells Pete his unfortunate experience while riding an electric scooter in Chicago… How safe is it?

