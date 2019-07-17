× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 7-17-19: “The FaceApp that is sweeping the nation is turning out to be questionable. What, a free app that scans your face may not be on the up and up? Whaaaaa?”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the city of Chicago bracing for the incoming heatwave, Mayor Lightfoot being named to InStyle’s “Badass 50” list, Mayor Lightfoot announcing five possible locations for a Chicago casino, the city of Naperville deciding to not allow the sale of recreational marijuana once it becomes legal on January 1st, the new FaceApp raising some red flags, the Cubs beating the Reds, the Sox remaining winless in the second half, the first robot umpire being implemented and the Bears training camp countdown standing at 9 days.