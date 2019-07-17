× Healing Our Bodies Through the Power of Sound

The wonderful Sheila Kennedy, founder & CEO of The Athlete’s Sports Bag and Sounds from Source, joins us over the phone lines from Australia to share her life’s journey and how she was introduced to sound therapy. She explains how we can utilize different sounds to help the body heal itself and how she has created over 1,500 sounds, and counting, as a tool to help others. She has a sound for any topic you can think of; sports, anxiety/depression, mindset, business, health, the list goes on…You can learn more about Sheila’s programs, directory of sounds, science & instructions and FREE downloads at www.soundsfromsource.com and www.thebestworkoutforyou.com.

This episode is brought to you by my fabulous sponsors Ethos Training Systems. Check out their new member promo at www.ethostrainingchi.com/memberships.